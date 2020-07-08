  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara: Law student urges NHRC to cancel OTT premiere; Wants theatrical release

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara is all set to premiere on OTT on July 24, 2020. Amid this, a law student has appealed to the National Human Rights Commission to cancel the OTT release and has asked for it to release it on the big screen.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise left fans in shock and now, the decision to release his last film Dil Bechara, co-starring Sanjana Sanghi, also being questioned by netizens. When the news broke, fans of Sushant trended ‘Dil Bechara on Big Screen’ and called for a theatrical release of Sushant’s last film. However, the makers recently released the trailer and the film will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24, 2020. However, even before that, a Law student has urged the National Human Rights Commission to intervene and ‘immediately cancel’ the OTT release of Sushant’s film. 

As per the ANI report, a student named Ashish Rai has appealed to NHRC to cancel Dil Bechara’s OTT release and has called for its release in theatres. He wrote a letter to NHRC chairperson and urged that Sushant’s last film should release in theatres with full respect. He called for it to hit the screens on any festival holiday and urged that the late actor’s last wish should be fulfilled by the theatrical release of Dil Bechara. 

Excerpts from his letter read, “My request is that without taking any excuse, as per the demand of all fans worldwide, and to give the last respects to late Sushant Singh Rajput, 'Dil Bechara' movie should be shown on all the big screen of Bollywood cinema with full respect. In view of the late actor Sushant Singh's last wish, respect, and protecting the interests of all the citizens of India, the decision to release the 'Dil Bechara' movie in a hurry should be changed and released on any big special festival day.” Further in his letter, the law student urged that the advance booking for theatrical release of Dil Bechara should be opened like an IPL match. 

A few celebs too have been calling for a theatrical release of Sushant’s last film and Vikas Gupta too penned a heartfelt note for the same. Sushant’s demise has left everyone in shock and his fans have been wanting to see his film Dil Bechara on the big screen to bid a proper farewell to the talented star. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020. His autopsy confirmed that he died of asphyxia by hanging. His last film is directed by Mukesh Chhabra and is slated to steam on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24, 2020. 

