Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara trailer beats Avengers: Endgame’s with over 4 million likes within 24 hours

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara is scheduled to release on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24, 2020. As per reports, Sushant’s film’s trailer garnered over 4 million likes in less than 24 hours of release and beat Avengers: Endgame’s trailer on YouTube.

A day back, late Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s trailer was launched on YouTube. The film marks the acting debut of Sanjana Sanghi in Bollywood. The film is an official remake of The Fault In Our Stars and will be Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film. The actor who passed away on June 14, 2020, left his fans heartbroken. However, when the trailer released, his fans relived his legacy and made it the most liked trailer with 4 million likes in less than 24 hours, evening beating blockbusters Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War.

Yes, Sushant’s last film’s trailer’s likes were more than Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War that released back in 2019 and 2018. Dil Bechara sits currently at 4.6 million likes and counting on YouTube while Avengers: Endgame’s trailer 1 has 3.2 million likes while the trailer 2 has 2.9 million likes. Avengers: Infinity War trailer sits at 3.6 million likes. To note, these are the likes on the trailers and not the views. Dil Bechara currently has over 21 million views in less than 24 hours of the release. To note, the numbers have been taken from Fox Star Hindi's official YouTube channel.

Fans of Sushant have been celebrating this record and achievement with a bittersweet feeling as the actor is no longer among them. Sushant died by suicide last month and his case is under investigation by the Mumbai Police. Meanwhile, Dil Bechara marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra. The film stars Sushant as Manny and Sanjana as Kizzy. The film’s music has been composed by AR Rahman. It is slated to release on July 24, 2020 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

