Sushant Singh Rajput’s Rajinikanth connection in Dil Bechara makes Thalaiva's fans emotional; See Reactions

Dil Bechara starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi released a day back. Sushant as Manny was a Rajinikanth fan and his dialogues gave fans a glimpse of it. Seeing the same, Thalaiva's fans were left speechless.
1738 reads Mumbai
It surely was a heavily emotional evening for Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans as his final and last film Dil Bechara released yesterday on DisneyPlus Hotstar. As more and more users saw Sushant and Sanjana Sanghi as Manny and Kizie in the film, emotional and overwhelming reactions started pouring in on Twitter. For those of you who have seen the film, they may have noticed how Sushant’s character Manny showed his love for South superstar Rajinikanth. Several dialogues of the film had Sushant express his love for Thalaiva.

That surely seems to have caught the eye of all Rajinikanth fans who took to social media to express what they felt on seeing the late actor express his love for Thalaiva. Twitter users hailed Sushant’s dialogues where he said that he wanted to act like Rajinikanth and that he worshipped him. Many rooted for the late actor and remembered him by expressing their love for his final act in Dil Bechara. Throughout the film, there are several scenes where Sushant’s character Manny is seen trying to recreate and act like Rajinikanth and that seems to have impressed them. 

A user wrote, “Rajinified #DilBechara dialogues: "I want to act like Rajini sir" "Will this audience know Superstar Rajinikanth's song"- "JP, this is just to show our love for him" I am crying... Thanks, #SushantSinghRajput ji for showing so much love towards Superstar #Rajinikanth.” Another user wrote, “In #DilBechara  #SushantSinghRajput Says I want to Act like @rajinikanth sir Miss u @itsSSR.”

Here are fan reactions on Sushant Singh Rajput’s Rajinikanth’s dialogues in Dil Bechara:

Meanwhile, Dil Bechara has been getting an overwhelming response from everyone. The film also stars Swastika Mukherjee, Saswata Chatterjee, Saif Ali Khan and Sahid Vaid. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the film is based on John Green’s book, The Fault in Our Stars. It was released a day back on DisneyPlus Hotstar and it also paid a tribute to Sushant in the end credits. 

