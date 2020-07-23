Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana’s Dil Bechara releases tomorrow: Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, others root for it

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara is all set to premiere tomorrow. Ahead of the release of Sushant’s final film, his close friends, Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao and others cheered for it.

A day back, makers of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara announced the world premiere of the film on DisneyPlus Hotstar on July 24, 2020, at 7:30 PM and since then, fans of the late actor have been gearing up for his final act on screen. Sushant, who passed away on June 14, 2020, at his apartment in Mumbai, will be seen in Dil Bechara for one last time as Manny and Sanjana will be seen as Kizie. Ahead of the release, Bhumi Pednekar, Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon and others urged fans to cherish him, ‘one last time.’

The film’s release time was unveiled a day back and all Sushant’s close friends from the industry rooted for it on social media. Many shared the poster and release time on their personal social media handles. Bhumi, who worked with Sushant in Sonchiriya, rooted for Dil Bechara and also shared an emotional message with the post. She wrote, “it breaks my heart saying this...Let’s get together and make his final act one to remember and cherish forever.” Not just Bhumi, Kriti also shared the release time with two heart emoticons.

Rajkummar Rao, who was close to Sushant and also attended his last rites, shared the release time of Dil Bechara and wrote, “Lock the date guys. Let's all watch it together, same time, different places but as one audience in whole. This one for our #Sushant.” Nupur Sanon also shared the poster and urged everyone to watch it as a tribute to Sushant. Anushka Sharma, who worked with Sushant in PK, shared the release time and remembered Sushant. All close friends of the actor including Sara Ali Khan remembered him and requested all his fans to cherish his last film on screen.

Here are posts for Sushant and Sanjana’s Dil Bechara:

Meanwhile, Dil Bechara also stars Saif Ali Khan in a cameo, along with Swastika Mukherjee. The film is helmed by Mukesh Chhabra and the music has been composed by AR Rahman. The story is based on the book, The Fault In Our Stars. It is slated to release on July 24, 2020, at 7:30 PM on DisneyPlus Hotstar.

Credits :

Share your comment ×