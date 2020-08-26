Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi's Dil Bechara emerges as most popular film, Special Ops leads in series

Following Dil Bechara is Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana's Gulabo Sitabo and on number three is Chris Hemsworth's Extraction. Check out more below.

The pattern of consuming content online has seen a major shift in these last six months and new series as well as films have kept many hooked to the small screen. With film and series makers dishing out new and varied content week-by-week, there has been some binge-worthy shows and films that have been on our watch list. Now, according to a latest report in Mid-Day, Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's Dil Bechara has emerged as the most popular film on OTT during this lockdown.

Following Dil Bechara is Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana's Gulabo Sitabo and on number three is Chris Hemsworth's Extraction. Commenting on the same, Shailesh Kapoor, CEO, Ormax Media, said, "Dil Bechara has been the top film by a wide margin, followed by Gulabo Sitabo, Extraction, Shakuntala Devi and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, in that order. These are based on estimates." Adding that the top five are derived on the basis of social media buzz generated by each offering, its reach and appeal.

When it comes to OTT series, Disney Plus Hotstar's Special Ops leads the way. The espionage thriller turned out to be the most popular show. Followed by that is Anushka Sharma's much talked about Paatal Lok and then is Arshad Warsi starrer Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side.

"Disney+Hotstar's Special Ops fared the best. Amazon Prime's Paatal Lok comes second, followed by Voot Select's Asur. Amazon Prime's Panchayat and Disney+Hotstar's Aarya round off the top five shows," he added.

