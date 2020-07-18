Sushant Singh Rajput warmly embracing Dil Bechara’s Sanjana post script narration is a throwback treat; WATCH

Late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi will be seen in Dil Bechara. A throwback video that is going viral on the internet of Sushant with Sanjana post their script narration has left fans emotional.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film, Dil Bechara co-starring Sanjana Sanghi is all set to release next week. The late actor joined the debutante to star in the Hindi adaptation of the book The Fault In Our Stars. While the actor left the world for his heavenly abode on June 14, 2020, his fans have been rooting for his last film Dil Bechara. Amid this, we stumbled upon a throwback video of Sushant and Sanjana when they completed script narration of the film and were heading home.

In the throwback video that is going viral, we can see Sushant in a basketball jersey with jeans and Sanjana by his side. Both can be seen holding copies of the script in their hand and they were coming out of the building, they were laughing and chatting. The paparazzi requested them to pose for photos but Sushant and Sanjana politely refused. Sushant is seen warmly embracing Sanjana before saying goodbye and heading towards his car in the throwback video.

Post Sushan’s untimely demise, Sanjana was heartbroken and she shared a video where she was emotional over losing her friend and co-star. Their film Dil Bechara has been one of the highly talked about projects and when the trailer was released, it left all Sushant fans emotional. Many celebs too shared the trailer on social media. The two songs that have been released till now include Dil Bechara title track and Taare Ginn and both feature Sanjana and late Sushant. Film’s trailer broke all records and beat Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War in the number of likes in less than 24 hours. Dil Bechara is all set to release on July 24, 2020.

