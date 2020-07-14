  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput's acting, AR Rahman's music: What are you looking forward to see in Dil Bechara? COMMENT

From falling in love to dealing with terminal illness and travelling to Paris to fulfill one last wish, Dil Bechara starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi is a roller-coaster of emotions.
4634 reads Mumbai
News,Dil Bechara,Sushant Singh Rajput,Sanjana Sanghi,AR RahmanSushant Singh Rajput's acting, AR Rahman's music: What are you looking forward to see in Dil Bechara? COMMENT
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It has been a month since one of Bollywood's brightest stars passed away and the void left by Sushant Singh Rajput is felt deeply not just among fans but in the industry as well. Later this month, Sushant's last film Dil Bechara will be releasing. Directed by debutante Mukesh Chhabra, the film stars Sanjana Sanghi in her leading debut role. The film, which is an adaptation of John Green's novel The Fault In Our Stars, tells the story of Kizie Basu and Immanuel Rajkumar Junior popularly known as Manny. 

From falling in love to dealing with terminal illness and travelling to Paris to fulfill one last wish, Dil Bechara is a roller-coaster of emotions. In fact, the film's trailer also left millions of fans as well as celebs teary eyed. Kriti Sanon while sharing the trailer, had written, "Its gonna be really hard to watch this one.. but how can i not!!" 

So, since we are just ten days away from the film's release on Disney Plus Hotstar, we decided to ask you what is it that you are looking forward to watch in Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's film Dil Bechara. Is it Sushant's acting or Kizie and Manny's onscreen chemisty? Or is it the award-winning composer AR Rahman's terrific  music? Or will you be seeing how well has director Mukesh Chhabra adapted the film from John Green's novel? Or will it all of the above.  

Vote below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section:     

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19
Nithya Menen on Jayalalithaa biopic, comparisons with Kangana Ranaut & Abhishek’s no kiss clause
Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the limelight with these outfits at Bollywood weddings
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya test positive for COVID 19
Shilpa Shetty's drop dead gorgeous looks
Shehnaaz Gill VS Himanshi Khurana Controversy- All you need to know about ex Bigg Boss inmates’ online fight
Harsh Beniwal: From being a college drop out to collaborating with Tiger Shroff | The Journey
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP fights in the Bigg Boss house
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement