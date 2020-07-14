Sushant Singh Rajput's acting, AR Rahman's music: What are you looking forward to see in Dil Bechara? COMMENT

From falling in love to dealing with terminal illness and travelling to Paris to fulfill one last wish, Dil Bechara starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi is a roller-coaster of emotions.

It has been a month since one of Bollywood's brightest stars passed away and the void left by Sushant Singh Rajput is felt deeply not just among fans but in the industry as well. Later this month, Sushant's last film Dil Bechara will be releasing. Directed by debutante Mukesh Chhabra, the film stars Sanjana Sanghi in her leading debut role. The film, which is an adaptation of John Green's novel The Fault In Our Stars, tells the story of Kizie Basu and Immanuel Rajkumar Junior popularly known as Manny.

From falling in love to dealing with terminal illness and travelling to Paris to fulfill one last wish, Dil Bechara is a roller-coaster of emotions. In fact, the film's trailer also left millions of fans as well as celebs teary eyed. Kriti Sanon while sharing the trailer, had written, "Its gonna be really hard to watch this one.. but how can i not!!"

So, since we are just ten days away from the film's release on Disney Plus Hotstar, we decided to ask you what is it that you are looking forward to watch in Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's film Dil Bechara. Is it Sushant's acting or Kizie and Manny's onscreen chemisty? Or is it the award-winning composer AR Rahman's terrific music? Or will you be seeing how well has director Mukesh Chhabra adapted the film from John Green's novel? Or will it all of the above.

