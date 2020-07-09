Sushant Singh Rajput's last 'one shot' song shoot for Dil Bechara earned him a home cooked meal by Farah Khan

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara co-starring Sanjana Sanghi is all set for release on July 24, 2020. Ahead of the title track release, choreographer Farah Khan revealed the experience of shooting Sushant’s last song with him.

It has been a few weeks to the sad demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and his fans are still coming to terms with his loss. Amid this, the trailer of his last film, Dil Bechara was released this week and it left everyone overwhelmed with emotion. Now, the title track, Dil Bechara, that also happens to be the ‘last song’ that Sushant shot for, is all set to release soon. Choreographed by Farah Khan, the song features Sushant and in an interview, Farah opened up on her experience of shooting with the late actor.

Revealing that the song is extremely special for her, Farah said that Dil Bechara title track is her first ever collaboration with Sushant. She mentioned that they were friends for a long time, however, this song was the first time they worked together. She also shared that she wanted to shoot the song in one go as she had confidence in Sushant’s dancing skills. Farah said, “ I wanted the song to be done as a one shot song because I knew Sushant would be able to do it perfectly.”

Further, talking about shooting with Sushant, Farah said that the late actor and she rehearsed for half-day and then shot the song in one go. She was all praises for Sushant’s dance and remembered the time when she was judging a reality show and Sushant was a guest. She said, “I remembered Sushant had once come to a reality dance show as a guest celebrity, which I was judging. That was the only time a celebrity guest had danced better than the contestants on that show.” Sharing the reward she gave Sushant for nailing the song in one go, Farah said, “As a reward for nailing it perfectly, all Sushant wanted was food from my house. I got home-cooked food for him.” She further mentioned that she will remember how happy and alive he looked in the song.

Mukesh Chhabra, the director of Dil Bechara revealed that Farah did not even charge any fee for the song as she had promised him that whenever he makes a film, she would do one song for him. “Farah Di agreed to choreograph the song in a minute when I asked her and she didn't even charge me for this,” he said. Further, Mukesh shared that it was the last song that Sushant shot for. He said, “It's the last song that Sushant shot for. Farah Di rehearsed the song with Sushant for a day and then shot the whole song in one shot. That's it. Just one shot! The song picturisation is deceptively simple and Sushant who was a very good dancer, made it look effortless.”

Dil Bechara marks the acting debut for Sanjana Sanghi and directorial debut for Mukesh Chhabra. Sushant’s demise left the entire team of Dil Bechara shocked and saddened. As a memory for his fans, the film will release on Disney Plus Hotstar and will be available to all subscribers and non-subscribers. The music is composed by AR Rahman and the film will release on July 24, 2020.

Credits :Times Of India

