Sushmita Sen on Aarya's International Emmy Awards nomination: Surreal that it has been recognised globally

Sushmita Sen and makers of the Disney+Hotstar series Aarya are currently on cloud nine as their show managed to bag a nomination in the 'Drama Series' category of International Emmy Awards 2021. The show that was directed by Ram Madhvani marked Sushmita's comeback to the screens after a while and it managed to leave the audiences in awe of her act. While the initial reaction to getting the nomination was shared on social media by Sushmita, she got more candid about the feeling in a chat.

Talking about it, Sushmita expressed her happiness as her comeback show Aarya managed to bag a nomination in the Drama Series category of the International Emmy Awards 2021. Sharing her thoughts, Sushmita said, "It is surreal to know that Aarya has been recognised globally amongst the Best Drama series in the world and to be nominated at a platform as prestigious as the International Emmy Awards is phenomenal. I am overwhelmed with the love and faith viewers across the world have put into our labour of love and want to thank each one from the bottom of my heart for the encouragement."

The actress had revealed on Thursday that she was dubbing for Aarya 2 when she got the fabulous news and now, while talking about it, Sushmita said that she is all set to recreate the same magic in Season 2 as well. She said, "With a power-packed combination of Disney+ Hotstar and Ram Madhvani, I am now looking forward to recreating the magic of the International Emmy Nominated Series in Season 2!"

Further, director Ram Madhvani also was over the moon as the show happen to get recognised globally by bagging a nomination at the International Emmy Awards 2021. He said, "It's a feeling of pride and humility and true happiness to have been nominated for the International Emmy Awards. Congratulations to the entire team and cast of Aarya for their immense support, belief, and love."

Talking about the show, Aarya showcases the story of a married woman with 3 kids whose life takes a complete 360 degree turn when her husband is attacked and she's forced to step into the family business. Sushmita Sen along with Chandrachur Singh, Sikander Kher, and others managed to deliver a gripping show that had received reviews when it was released on Disney+Hotstar in 2020.

