  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushmita Sen and the cast of Aarya talk about their in-house dubbing experience amid lockdown

Actors Sushmita Sen, Chandrachur Singh and Sikander Kher had to dub for upcoming web series "Aarya" from their homes amid the lockdown, and the process came with its challenges.
3548 reads Mumbai
Sushmita Sen and the cast of Aarya talk about their in-house dubbing experience amid lockdownSushmita Sen and the cast of Aarya talk about their in-house dubbing experience amid lockdown
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

While the shoot for the show was wrapped up before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world and India, the dubbing and post production for the show was completed amid the lockdown. The team came up with a unique way for dubbing for their respective parts.

Talking about the in-house dubbing experience, Sushmita said: "This was the first time that all of us were doing something like this. We had to figure unique ways to dub at home and complete the job. I figured a spot in my closet, where I used to stand amidst my clothes and place my laptop on top of it and dub, while trying to make the place as soundproof as possible."

To this, Chandrachur added: "I used to stand in my closet sweating profusely and dubbing at the same time to avoid sounds of birds and other noises around my house. It was uncomfortable but it served the purpose."

Sikander has a funny story to tell.

"There was this one koyal outside my window, that would start chirping right when I would start dubbing. I had to schedule my dubbing basis the koyal's timetable. But unfortunately, every time her schedule used to coincide with mine, even if I decided to dub in the middle of the night," he said..

Directed by "Neerja" fame filmmaker Ram Madhvani, "Aarya" is an official adaptation of the popular Dutch crime drama "Penoza". The show is written by Sandeep Srivastav and Anu Singh Choudhary, and also features Namit Das, Jayant Kripalani, Sohaila Kapoor, Sugandha Garg, Maya Sareen, Vishwajeet Pradhan and Manish Chaudhary.

The series will release on June 19 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Also Read Aarya Trailer: Sushmita Sen is hard hitting as she goes to extreme lengths to save her family

Credits :IANS

Latest Videos
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s SHOCKING statements on his struggle, nepotism, casting couch & #MeToo movement
Mona Singh on love, reservations to kiss onscreen, proposal, marriage, Laal Singh Chaddha
10 thoughts we had after watching 13 Reasons Why Season 4
Here’s why Sonam K Ahuja is a fashion icon
Mahima Chaudhry on her horrific accident, facing rejections, having no work & separation
Here’s how Yoga changed Shilpa Shetty’s life
Shilpa Shetty on battling an orthodox society, how a chance photoshoot changed her life & paparazzi
Pinkvilla Time Machine: Sara Ali Khan on Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim, Taimur
Ekta Kapoor: Interesting facts about the TV Czarina
Neha Kakkar’s Inspiring Rags to Riches Story
YouTube star Dolly Singh on her journey, body shaming, collaborating with Kareena, Sonam

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement