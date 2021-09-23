Sushmita Sen beams with pride as Aarya gets nominated for Emmy Awards 2021; Nawazuddin, Vir Das also in list

Sushmita Sen has been one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood and she had proved her mettle time and again. And while she has given several impressive performances on the big screen, Sushmita went on to create a massive buzz when she made her digital debut with Aarya last year. While the web series, also starring Namit Das, Chandrachur Singh, Sikander Kher and Ankur Bhatia in key roles, has opened to rave reviews, Aarya added another achievement to its kitty as it has been nominated for the International Emmy Awards 2021.

To note, the Ram Madhavani has made it to the final four of the best drama series category. Indeed, it is a proud moment for the entire team of Aarya. For the uninitiated, Aarya happens to be the official remake of the popular Dutch crime drama Penoza. Sharing her happiness on micro-blogging site Twitter, Sushmita wrote, “INDIA!!!! Congratulations #TeamAarya #AmitaMadhvani @RamKMadhvani @sandeep_modi #VinodRawat @DisneyplusHSVIP EndemolShineIN AND THE BEST CAST & CREW EVER!!! #Aarya #DramaSeries #nomination @iemmys”. She also went on to congratulate Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vir Das for their nomination for the prestigious award.

Take a look at Sushmita Sen’s tweet.

Apart from Sushmita’s Aarya, Nawazuddin has managed to make it to nomination in the best performance by an actor category for Serious Men which is an adaptation of author Manu Joseph’s 2010 novel of the same name. On the other hand, Vira Das’s comedy series Vir Das: For India has been nominated in the comedy segment of the International Emmy Awards 2021. Clearly, a proud moment for the entire nation. Isn’t it?

