Sushmita Sen feels overwhelmed on winning International Association of Working Women Award for Aarya 2

After making a stunning comeback with Aarya in 2020, Sushmita Sen made the headlines after she had returned with the sequel of her crime thriller. Aarya 2, wherein Sushmita was seen reprising the lead role had opened to rave reviews and everyone was in awe of the former beauty queen’s performance. In fact, as per the recent update, Sushmita has been honoured with a global recognition as she won International Association of Working Women Award for her stint in Aarya 2.

Needless to say, it is an overwhelming moment for Sushmita and she is euphoric about this recognition. Talking about it, the actress stated, “am overwhelmed with all the love and appreciation being showered on Aarya 2. The entire team has worked strenuously to put together a work of art that would be loved by everyone. It’s euphoric to win the International Association of Working Women Award for an outstanding performance by a female actor in a television series. I would like to thank the organizers of DC South Asian Film Festival for bestowing this honour on me and the entire team. This is surreal”.

Earlier, Sushmita had shared how the director had briefed her about her character in Aarya 2. “Before we started, my director briefed me saying, 'Imagine a female Michael Corleone from 'Godfather' and imagine that to be 'Aarya',” she was quoted saying. Apart from Sushmita, Aarya 2 also featured Ankut Bhatia, Sikander Kher, Virti Vaghani, Sugandha Garg, Vikas Kumar, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Maya Sarao etc in the lead.

