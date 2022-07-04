Sushmita Sen gears up as ‘sherni’ is all set to begin her new journey for Aarya season 3

Sushmita Sen had won the hearts of her fans all over again when she made a powerful comeback with her web series Aarya. After a break of around 5 years, the actress left everyone speechless with her performance in the web series. The show was loved by everyone so much that it was renewed for a second season which yet again created waves on its release. Well, Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed that director Ram Madhvani had started working on the third season of the show and now Sushmita made the official announcement about it.

Sushmita Sen shared a small clip from Aarya season 2 to take all her fans on a nostalgic ride. We can see the fierce mother going beyond miles to protect her kids. Sharing this video, Sushmita wrote, “Sherni begins a new journey. #HotstarSpecials #AaryaS3 development begins. @disneyplushotstar @madhvaniram @amitamadhavni @endemolshineind @siabhuyan @officialrmfilms I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.” Besides Sushmita, the show also features Sikandar Kher, Ankur Bhatia, and Vikas Kumar among many others in pivotal roles.

Check out the video:

Meanwhile, in an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, Sushmita had expressed her excitement for Aarya 3. “Yes, I was reading an interview of Ram Madhvani and he was saying that, ‘It all depends on how much love Aarya season 2 gets.’ I was like, ‘Please jaldi jaldi pyaar bhejo. Mujhe third season shoot karna hai.’ I love Aarya. I think it's a story that needs to be told in its entirety, and given that we took our first season from dubbing in the closet to the Emmys and to seven best actresses and to just the love and the adoration of a billion people just in our country. Yes, I am praying that they love season 2,” the actress had said.

