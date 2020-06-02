Sushmita Sen gives a glimpse of her look from Aarya leaving BF Rohman Shawl & fans excited about her comeback

Sushmita Sen has left her fans excited after she shared a sneak peek of her look from the web series Aarya on social media. Check out the video.

Ardent fans of Sushmita Sen were quite elated when it was announced that she will be making her digital debut with the web show Aarya very soon. The former Miss Universe had taken a long hiatus from acting and is away from the big screen for a very long time. The actress is now back in action and she had also given a glimpse of her first look from the web series in April 2020 thereby ending everyone’s speculations.

Now, yet again, Sushmita has given a glimpse of her look from Aarya in a short video that has been shared on Instagram. The actress is seen performing daring calisthenics and turning upside down while holding a pair of hanging bars at home. She is seen clad in black athleisure and needless to say, her intriguing, killer expressions steal the show here! Sushmita writes, “To turn her world upside down” #badidea New home, New ropes!!! #aarya.”

Check out a sneak peek of Sushmita Sen’s look from Aarya below:

Talking about the web series, it has been directed by Ram Madhwani who is accredited with movies like Neerja and is reportedly set against the backdrop of Rajasthan. Its shooting schedule had begun last year in December. For the unversed, Sushmita portrays the titular role in her comeback series. Her first look from Aarya has now been shared by boyfriend Rohman Shawl too on social media who mentions that he is having goosebumps about the same!

Check out his post below:

