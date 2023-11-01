Sushmita Sen reacts to people naming their daughters Aarya as she opens up on show's huge success

Sushmita Sen made her comeback in 2020 with the crime drama series Aarya for which she has received heaps of praise for her performance. The second season was also well received. Now, ahead of the release of Aarya 3, Sen has opened up about the audience feedback she has come across for the series so far.

Sushmita Sen on Aarya 3's success

Sushmita Sen recently issued a statement in which she spoke about the warm response Aarya has received. Ahead of Aarya 3's release, she said that the show has become a cult. She said, "I can’t tell you the goosebumps I get because that is the power of something they watch on screen."

The actress also mentioned how many people have named their daughters Aarya after the show. "And of course, naming their daughters Aarya – that itself is a very big compliment so there has been massive feedback, and a lot of empowering one. Every time I call Aarya a show, I feel bad because she's a living entity. It's almost like she's a part of all our lives​ and I feel proud as a woman to portray her", she added.

Sushmita Sen reveals why she resumed Aarya 3 shooting after heart attack

Sushmita Sen suffered a heart attack while filming Aarya 3. The actress, thankfully, recovered and resumed the shooting in no time. In a chat with IANS, Sen stated that she got the confidence to go back after getting the support she needed. The set had an equipped hospital with doctors as well as an ambulance in case of an emergency.

Meanwhile, Aarya is created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi. It is an adaptation of the Spanish original, Penoza. For her performance in the first season, Sen received a nomination for Best Drama Series at the International Emmy Awards. Aarya 3 will premiere on November 3 on Disney+ Hotstar. She had also recently appeared in Taali in which she played a trans person.

