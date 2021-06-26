Sushmita Sen reveals ‘Aarya’ season 2 to be out soon; Says ‘For all good things, one has to wait’

Sushmita Sen is all set to wrap ‘Aarya’ season 2. She shared the update on the upcoming season of the hit-thriller drama through a live session.

Known as beauty with brains, Sushmita Sen is yet again back with exciting news. The actress made a comeback in ‘Aarya’ an OTT release that won the hearts of Bollywood buffs. In a live session on Instagram along with her daughters Renee and Alisah and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl, Sushmita announced that the 'Aarya season 2' shoot is nearing an end and will hit out soon. The most awaited news surely left her fans thrilled at the live session.

Sushmita said, “I am dying to tell you about Aarya. The last schedule is left for Aarya, and it is not very long. So it should be done very very soon.” She thanked her fans for the amount of love and appreciation she has got. The actress also asked her followers to give love to the second season as well when it comes out. “For all good things, one has to wait,” she further added.

The actress ended the live session by thanking her fans for standing strong with her in all ups and downs as she completed 25 years in the film industry. Recently, her elder daughter Renee also made her debut via the short film ‘Suttabaazi’. Talking about ‘Aarya’ season 1, Sushmita Sen essayed the role of a happily married woman, whose world turned upside-down when her husband was shot dead. The series directed by Ram Madhvani and created by Sandeep Shrivastava is an official remake of a popular Dutch show named ‘Penoza’. Fans are now excited to find out what awaits in the second season of ‘Aarya’.

