Sushmita Sen says Alisah and Renee are excited for ‘Aarya 2’: I’m setting example for them as a woman

After giving an incredible performance in Aarya, Sushmita Sen is all set to appear in the second season which will air on December 10. In a recent interview, Sushmita Sen opened up about her project and how her daughters Renee and Alisah supported her through the journey.

Speaking with Indian Express, Sushmita Sen said, “My kids had to adapt a little bit for season one because they had gotten used to their mother not shooting for a movie and being away for long. But for season two, they were very excited because they knew what would come out of the absence. They knew that mommy would come back happier. They knew she would have finished creating something that they and their friends and their entire clan can be proud of and they can say, ‘That is my mom’. So, in the simplest of ways, they have come to be my Rocks of Gibraltar and my greatest strength. And when I see the pride in their eyes when they watch my work, I feel like a good mother. I feel I am setting a far better example for them as a woman and as a working mother.”

Sushmita Sen recently took to her Instagram to thank the audience for the love and appreciation as the sensational trailer of Aarya 2 crossed the milestone of 30 million views. She shared a poster and wrote, "An elated Sushmita Sen expressed her gratitude with a social media post - We FEEL the love!!! #AaryaSeason2 #30millionviews Already!!! Thank you guys for making this journey ever so exciting!!! I love you beyond!!! #duggadugga With gratitude, #TeamAarya (sic)".

