Sushmita Sen says 'spot me' as she shares a photo with the entire team of Aarya 2

Sushmita Sen made an impactful comeback in 2020 with Disney Plus Hotstar show Aarya. The drama thriller left Sushmita's fans in awe of her. The show became a huge success even though it opened to mixed reviews from critics. Now, more than a year later, the team of Aarya has already wrapped up shooting for the thriller's second season.

Looks like Sushmita Sen is missing her Aarya clan as she took to Instagram to share a happy family photo with the team from the wrap party of season 2. The actress also challenged her fans to spot her. Sushmita wrote, "#aarya2 One big #family One that I deeply love & appreciate!! Let’s see if you can #spotme #teamaarya #happypeople #hardwork #gratitude I love you guys beyond!!! #duggadugga @madhvaniram @officialrmfilms @amitamadhvani @disneyplushotstar."

Take a look at Sushmita Sen's Aarya 2 post:

Director Ram Madhvani announcing Aarya 2 wrap last month posted a note on Instagram. He said, "The journey of #Aarya2 has been tough, scary but fun! The “new normal” in life resulted in a lot of struggles as we chose to do what we are passionate about. But what makes it worthwhile is the team you journey with and I am grateful to each and every one of these passionate people. Without their dedication and work ethic, we wouldn't have finished shooting #Aarya2 safely!"

