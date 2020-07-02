Sushmita Sen shares BTS video of her favourite scene from Aarya: Tears keep rolling even when camera stops

Sushmita Sen was hailed for her comeback in a gritty show, Aarya, that made a lot of noise on social media. Check out her favourite scene below.

Sushmita Sen took netizens and social media by storm a few weeks ago when her show 'Aarya' hit the web streaming platform. The actress was hailed for her comeback in a gritty show that made a lot of noise. With OTT consumption of shows and films being the new norm, Sushmita Sen shined through in her new show and also garnered attention from all quarters. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a BTS video from the sets of Aarya and also revealed her favourite scene in the process.

The intense scene shows Sushmita in a state of shock and how quickly grief takes over. Her caption for the over a minute long video, read, "Tears keep rolling even when the camera stops!! One of the important defining moments in #Aarya “Heartbreaking Realisation of Betrayal” One of my favourite scenes performed BRILLIANTLY by #Maa @sohaila.kapur Such is the intensity of the filming process by @madhvaniram that even after a “cut” I kept crying..embarrassed further by his appreciative hug!!!"

Adding, "Energy doesn’t lie!!! #sharing #cherished #memories #bts #Aarya #inthemoment WHAT A TEAM!!! I love you guys!!!!" Aarya also stars the talented Chandrachur Singh as Sushmita's onsceen husband who is involved in an illegal narcotics business. An official adaptation of popular Dutch crime-drama Penoza, the show stars Namit Das, Sikandar Kher and Sugandha Garg among others.

Click here to watch Sushmita Sen's favourite scene from Aarya.

Have you watched Aarya? What are your thoughts on it? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×