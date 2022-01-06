Sushmita Sen shares unseen BTS pic with THIS co-star from Aarya 2 sets, says she’s got 'his back'

Sushmita Sen is one of the most charming personalities in the entertainment industry. The former Miss World is not only very popular but she is also loved and admired dearly by millions of people across continents. Although she does not feature in films as much as we would like her to, her series Aarya has been a grand success. Sushmita in and as Aarya has received fans’ love and critical acclaim for her fierce performance in the thriller-drama series. The Ram Madhvani directorial was even nominated for the 2021 International Emmy Awards.

Today, Sushmita took to her Instagram space and shared an unseen behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of Aarya 2. It was in fact, shared by one of her co-stars on his Instagram stories first. Ankur Bhatia, who plays the character of Sushmita’s on-screen brother, Sangram Singh, shared this black and white BTS picture from the sets. In the photograph, Ankur can be seen seated in a chair, while Sushmita is seen busy with some chores behind him.

Sharing the picture, Ankur captioned it, “Aarya’s got my back @sushmitasen Rehearsals #BTS #AaryaSeason2”. Sushmita reshared the picture on her stories and wrote, “Definitely got your back @ankurbhatia”.

Take a look:

In other news, last month, Sushmita Sen parted ways with her longtime beau Rohman Shawl. Sharing a picture of the two together, Sushmita wrote a sweet note confirming the same. The caption read, “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!!#nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga”.

ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen seeks ‘peace’ after break up with Rohman Shawl