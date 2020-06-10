  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushmita Sen's Aarya has a 'surprise element' in the form of musician Alexx O'Nell

American-born actor and musician Alexx O'Nell will soon be seen in "Aarya", the web series marking Sushmita Sen's comeback on screen. He says the upcoming web show is not only a crime drama, but a musical journey as well.
3837 reads Mumbai
Sushmita Sen's Aarya has a 'surprise element' in the form of musician Alexx O'NellSushmita Sen's Aarya has a 'surprise element' in the form of musician Alexx O'Nell
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

"The role of Bob Wilson is the surprise element of the series, and by the last episode, you'll see this captivating character transform completely, becoming among the most integral parts of this gripping story," O'Nell said.

"While ‘Aarya' is indeed a crime drama it's also a musical journey, a complex web of crime and family, and above all, a love story. There is so much more to the series than can be fit into a single trailer and I think those who are expecting a straightforward narrative, will be pleasantly surprised to experience nothing less than an intricately constructed masterpiece," he added.

The actor continued: "This role is a dream come true and I will be forever grateful to Ram Madhvani for making it happen."

"Aarya" delves into how organised crime and betrayal runs deep in a family. It is about protagonist Aarya and how she is pulled into the narcotics business when her family is threatened.

Along with Sushmita, the show features Chandrachur Singh, Sikander Kher, Namit Das, Jayant Kripalani, Sohaila Kapoor, Sugandha Garg, Maya Sareen, Vishwajeet Pradhan and Manish Chaudhary.

"Aarya", set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP, is an official adaptation of the popular Dutch crime drama "Penoza".

Also Read Aarya Trailer: Sushmita Sen is hard hitting as she goes to extreme lengths to save her family

Credits :IANS

Latest Videos
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s SHOCKING statements on his struggle, nepotism, casting couch & #MeToo movement
Mona Singh on love, reservations to kiss onscreen, proposal, marriage, Laal Singh Chaddha
10 thoughts we had after watching 13 Reasons Why Season 4
Here’s why Sonam K Ahuja is a fashion icon
Mahima Chaudhry on her horrific accident, facing rejections, having no work & separation
Here’s how Yoga changed Shilpa Shetty’s life
Shilpa Shetty on battling an orthodox society, how a chance photoshoot changed her life & paparazzi
Pinkvilla Time Machine: Sara Ali Khan on Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim, Taimur
Ekta Kapoor: Interesting facts about the TV Czarina
Neha Kakkar’s Inspiring Rags to Riches Story
YouTube star Dolly Singh on her journey, body shaming, collaborating with Kareena, Sonam

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement