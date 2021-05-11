Suspense over Lisa and Miyeon on Mnet’s Kingdom, GIDLE Yuqi’s solo track MV teaser & more: DAILY HIGHLIGHTS

There’s a lot that went down on May 11. While the bigger news was always right in our face, here are some other news of the K-Pop industry you might have missed out on.

While BTS’ solo concept photos and SHINee Taemin’s last VLive had many fans engrossed with the trending news today, we’re bringing you some key events that happened but might have gone under the radar. We’ve made them bite-sized so that it’s easier for you to just take a look and move on!

MV Teaser released for (G)I-DLE Yuqi’s solo track ‘Giant’

With her solo single releasing on May 13, Yuqi is surely keeping fans hyped up. The MV teaser for ‘Giant’, co-composed by Yuqi herself, and one of the two tracks in her upcoming digital single, was released today. The teaser has two-tone animated illustrations, and conveys the concept of a little girl getting back up after being broken down. A young flower getting destroyed, a girl falling from the sky, picking up a hand-held mirror, and stepping into a different room are all part of the video. With the kind of message and emotions expected to be delivered, eagerness for the release of the album keeps mounting. Watch the teaser below:

ITZY makes a well-deserved entry on the Billboard 200 with GUESS WHO

ITZY has made it on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart! This entry was made via the group’s latest album, ‘GUESS WHO’. Having sold over 200K copies in the first week of release itself, and causing waves around the world, it snagged rank 148 on the Billboard 200 chart. With their incredible power track ‘Mafia In The Morning’, they’re also bagging wins on music shows!

BLACKPINK’s Lisa & (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon to appear in Kingdom: Legendary War?

Word on the street (or on the internet) is that BLACKPINK’S Lisa and (G)I-DLE’S Miyeon will be appearing in an upcoming episode of Mnet’s idol reality show Kingdom. According to other K-media outlets, it was highlighted that Lisa would be a part of iKON’s performance, while Miyeon would participate with BTOB. Without revealing any details - whether denying or confirming - a representative of Kingdom stated, ‘Please watch the broadcast to find out’. The episode where the girls are expected to appear will air on May 27.

B.I reveals teaser for future collab single with Destiny Rogers, Tyler Yaweh

Working with Grammy-winning producer The Stereotypes, B.I, hip hop artist Tyla Yaweh, and R&B singer-songwriter Destiny Rogers have collaborated for an exciting new single titled, ‘Got It Like That!’. The Stereotypes has gone on record to say that they are extremely pleased with the output, that B.I’s style was a good match for the song, and the balance among the three artists is clearly felt in the track. The teaser clip features a unique look, showing a ‘screen-recording’ of a virtual meeting of the artists and the producer. ‘Got It Like That’ is due to be released on May 14.

For more updates on Korean entertainment industry, stay tuned with Pinkvilla and Hallyutalk!

