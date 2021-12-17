Suspicion: Uma Thurman and Kunal Nayyar's drama series gets a release date

Uma Thurman and Kunal Nayyar are all set to be seen in AppleTV's upcoming drama series, Suspicion. First look photos and release date of the series have now been revealed. It has also been confirmed that the eight-episode series will premiere with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday from February 4, 2022.

The series revolves around the abduction of the son of a prominent American businesswoman (Uma Thurman) from a New York hotel. Investigations begin to suspect four British citizens who were at the hotel on the night of the incident. The series apart from Uma and Kunal, also stars, Noah Emmerich, Georgina Campbell, Elyes Gabel, Elizabeth Henstridge, Tom Rhys-Harries and Angel Coulby in key roles.

The upcoming show is based on the popular award-winning Israeli series False Flag. While Suspicion will release its first season in February next year, the Israeli series is still running and will have its third season premiering in Israel on March 12, 2022.

Suspicion is being executive produced by BAFTA Award nominee Rob Williams of Man in the High Castle fame who also serves as the showrunner. Given the recent success of AppleTV series such as The Morning Show and Ted Lasso, it is evident that the platform has managed to produce some amazing content in the last year. Considering the cast of Suspicion, expectations are high from the series. It also marks the streaming debut for Academy Award-winning actress Uma Thurman who of Kill Bill and Pulp Fiction fame.

