Suspicious Partner, Mouse, Behind Your Touch and more; pick your favorite K-drama on serial killers
Crime based K-dramas are always thrilling to watch. From Suspicious Partner, Mouse to Flower Of Evil and more; pick your favorite crime based K-drama about serial killers.
Few things in today's popular culture are as widespread and thoroughly investigated as serial killers and true crime, and K-dramas reflect this trend. Crime-related K-dramas are particularly captivating due to their top-notch action scenes, gritty storytelling, and superb fight sequences.
Unlike mindless slasher dramas, these shows offer substance for a global audience, featuring complex plots, in-depth character analysis, and a terrific background score making your hearts rush as you watch scenes unfold right in front of your eyes.
Just like the widespread popularity of crime dramas centered around serial killers, K-dramas also delve into this genre. Fans often become engrossed in crime-themed K-dramas, finding it difficult to resist binge-watching.
Whether it's the suspense and mystery accompanied by swoon-worthy romance, as seen in Suspicious Partner, or dark romances entwined with serial killers, as seen in Flower Of Evil, or the twist-filled narrative of Mouse where the audience is constantly kept guessing about what comes next, these K-dramas offer an enjoyable viewing experience.
These K-dramas skillfully blend intrigue, mystery, bloodbath, and feature skillful; and intelligent detectives and lawyers on the hunt for serial killers. By illustrating challenging themes, they present a compelling display within the drama genre, providing viewers with reasons to thoroughly enjoy them, whatever those reasons may be. From Beyond Evil to Behind Your Touch and more; pick your favorite K-drama about serial killers.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: Behind Your Touch Ending: Was Han Ji Min and Lee Min Ki's search for killer successful?
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more