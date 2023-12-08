Suspicious Partner, Mouse, Behind Your Touch and more; pick your favorite K-drama on serial killers

Few things in today's popular culture are as widespread and thoroughly investigated as serial killers and true crime, and K-dramas reflect this trend. Crime-related K-dramas are particularly captivating due to their top-notch action scenes, gritty storytelling, and superb fight sequences.

Unlike mindless slasher dramas, these shows offer substance for a global audience, featuring complex plots, in-depth character analysis, and a terrific background score making your hearts rush as you watch scenes unfold right in front of your eyes.

Just like the widespread popularity of crime dramas centered around serial killers, K-dramas also delve into this genre. Fans often become engrossed in crime-themed K-dramas, finding it difficult to resist binge-watching.

Whether it's the suspense and mystery accompanied by swoon-worthy romance, as seen in Suspicious Partner, or dark romances entwined with serial killers, as seen in Flower Of Evil, or the twist-filled narrative of Mouse where the audience is constantly kept guessing about what comes next, these K-dramas offer an enjoyable viewing experience.

These K-dramas skillfully blend intrigue, mystery, bloodbath, and feature skillful; and intelligent detectives and lawyers on the hunt for serial killers. By illustrating challenging themes, they present a compelling display within the drama genre, providing viewers with reasons to thoroughly enjoy them, whatever those reasons may be. From Beyond Evil to Behind Your Touch and more; pick your favorite K-drama about serial killers.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Behind Your Touch Ending: Was Han Ji Min and Lee Min Ki's search for killer successful?