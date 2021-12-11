Sutapa Sikdar is proud mom as Babil Khan begins The Railway Men shooting: I’m most difficult critic to please

Ever since Irrfan Khan has breathed his last in April 2020, his fans have been missing his presence on the big screen. And while his son Babil Khan is often seen sharing his late father’s pic, looks like he is set to follow Irrfan’s footsteps as well. After making his debut with Qala, Babil is set to hit the screens with Shiv Rawal directorial The Railway Men starring R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon and Divyenndu. And while the young actor has begun shooting for the series, Babil’s mother Sutapa Sikdar can’t stop beaming with happiness.

Taking to social media, Sutapa shared the poster of The Railway Men and expressed her happiness about her son’s new journey. She also stated that while she is proud of Babil’s hard work, she is a difficult critic to please. “Sorry son, but sharing my world with a legend all my life (30 years, factually. Lifetime, emotionally. Eternity, spiritually) has got my standards very high. I don’t want to frighten you and overburden you, we have social media for that. I want to remind you, as baba said and rightly so, that I am the most difficult critic to please. So, there is long list, and one must tick all the boxes before I pronounce them a good actor which will take you a long time. You are beginning baccha and your hard work is the first tick I am happy to give,” she wrote.

Sutapa also mentioned that she is ecstatic about the fact that Babil has shared the space with Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon and Divyenndu on the poster. She added, “I know you are overwhelmed with the amazing cast of the series at the same time feel lucky to be able to learn from the best. But truly I happily put the second tick as I see you in the poster with seasoned actors, still just being there not trying extra or faking but actually looking at something to do with the premise of the show. Even if it’s just a poster”. Last but not the least, Sutapa asked her son not to hurry on his journey and work hard and neve give up. “All the best, give it your soul but don’t be in a hurry to get those right ticks because trying, failing and then getting it right is the trick. You can never hurry your father’s legacy,” she asserted.

Take a look at Sutapa Sikdar’s post:

According to media reports, The Railway Men, which happens to be YRF’s first web series, will be based on the railway workers at Bhopal station who are the unsung heroes of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy. The series is set to premiere on December 2 next year.