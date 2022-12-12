Suzy and Yang Se Jong pair up for new romance show confirming the latter’s return to K-dramaland

Suzy and Yang Se Jong are here to become the next hot pair in town. On December 12, it was confirmed that the two actors will be leading an upcoming romance drama named Lee Doo Na which is her character. ‘ Lee Doo Na ’, the apparent title for the upcoming K-drama talks of the story between a retired K-pop idol and a college student who ended up living in the same house.

Confirming the lead casting for its show, it was revealed that superstar idol-turned-actress Bae Suzy will take up the lead role of Lee Doo Na in the upcoming show. It will revolve around the life of a now-retired K-pop idol who returns to her university and joins the Department of Theatre and Film at Minsong University. Her life as the lead vocalist comes to an end as she quits the group suddenly. The show, earlier called ‘The Girl Downstairs’, is said to be using ‘Lee Doo Na’ as its working title.

Suzy and Yang Se Jong

Yang Se Jong’s return to K-dramas after completing his mandatory military service has been highly anticipated following his impressive portrayals in dramas 'Temperature of Love’, ‘Still 17’, ‘Dr. Romantic’, and more. He will play the role of Lee Won Joon, an ordinary college student whose life is the complete opposite of the K-pop star Lee Doo Na. He offers a warm place of rest to her in a shared house where they develop feelings for each other. Suzy was massively praised for her acting in ‘Anna’ and the audiences have been waiting for her next project.

The story of ‘Lee Doo Na’ will see the two stars take on the popular webtoon of the same name by Min Song Ah and is known to have been picked up by Netflix.