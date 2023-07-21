Suzy and Yang Se Jong’s Doona! to premiere in October? Production team responds to reports

The upcoming K-drama Doona! was previously teased with a still, making fans excited about the story between Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong’s characters. On July 21, it was rumored that the show was eyeing an October release. Soon after, the production team responded to the reports, clarifying their stand.

Doona! premiere date

It was reported that Doona! would release on October 20 on Netflix, to which they responded that the release date of Doona! has not been decided so far, putting rest to any fixed airing date rumors. The drama is said to have been helmed by director Lee Jung Hyo who has previously been praised for his work on romance shows like Crash Landing on You, Romance Is a Bonus Book, and Witch’s Romance. His other works include Life on Mars, Criminal Minds, and The Good Wife, whereas he has also been fixed for When the Day Breaks season 1 and 2 which are known to be currently in progress.

About Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong in Doona!

The story stars Bae Suzy in the female lead role of Lee Doona, the ex-main vocalist of a known K-pop idol group. After leaving her celebrity life she ends up living near a university at a share house post-retirement. There she crosses paths with an ordinary college boy who begins living on the first floor of the same house after moving there. The male lead role is played by Yang Se Jong who acts as Lee Won Jun, a warm-hearted college student. He ends up getting curious about the girl living downstairs and the two grow close.

The K-drama has been based on the webtoon The Girl Downstairs by Min Song Ah and has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year thanks to its interesting storyline and refreshing pairing. Besides Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong, actors Park Se Wan, Lee Yoo Bi, and more have been confirmed to join the cast lineup. The first looks of Lee Doona and Lee Won Jun created a lot of buzz online because of their undeniable visual appeal.

