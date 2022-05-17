Suzy to appear on Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook’s 13th anniversary special; Filming today

Singer and actress Suzy will be appearing on the South Korean talk show and live music television program, ‘Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook’. The artist will be a part of the special line-up for the show’s 13th anniversary special episode. An official from Suzy’s agency ‘Management SOOP’ shared the news with a South Korean media outlet earlier on May 17, stating, “Suzy will be appearing on KBS 2TV’s ‘Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook’ and will be filming for the same today.”

The news was met with a lot of excitement and anticipation, as Suzy’s appearance on the music talk show program will mark her return to the stage after a long time. Earlier this year, Suzy made her comeback as a singer after a four-year-long break, with a digital single titled ‘Satellite’, released on February 17. This single followed her second mini album ‘Faces of Love’, which was released in January 2018, and came with an emotional music video that featured a performance by dance crew PROWDMON’s leader Monika, of Mnet’s ‘Street Woman Fighter’ fame.

Suzy first debuted in 2010, as part of JYP Entertainment’s girl group Miss A. She made her official debut as a soloist in 2017, with her EP ‘Yes? No?’.

The talented star went on to make her debut as an actor the year following her debut with Miss A, in 2011, through the series ‘Dream High’. Since then, Suzy has gone on to make herself known as an actor by appearing in a number of notable works including ‘Architecture 101’ (2012), ‘Uncontrollably Fond’ (2016), ‘While You Were Sleeping’ (2017), ‘Start Up’ (2020), and more.

Suzy will be seen next in Coupang Play’s upcoming series, ‘Anna’.

