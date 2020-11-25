Is Suzy collaborating with Urban Zakapa's Jo Hyun Ah? These photos hint at new music in the making

Urban Zakapa member Jo Hyun Ah took to Instagram to share photos of Suzy, working. The latter was seen seated beside a mic with a guitar in her hand.

Last week, Suzy wrapped up the filming of her K-drama Start-Up. The South Korean star has been receiving raving reviews for her acting in the tvN drama. As fans wait to see how the series concludes, Suzy seems to be shifting her focus from acting to music. For the unversed, before she won hearts with her acting skills in Dream High, Uncontrollably Fond, While You Were Sleeping and Vagabond, Suzy was a part of Miss A along with Fei, Jia and Min.

Although the group disbanded in 2017, Suzy hasn't rested the guitar for good. A few hours ago, we reported that the singer covered Anne Marie's 2002 and shared a video of it on her Instagram. Now, photos have been shared by Urban Zakapa member Jo Hyun Ah aka Suzy's best friend showcasing the singer-actress working. In the photos, Suzy sports a hoodie while she held a blue guitar and a microphone was set up next to her.

In another set of photos, Suzy is seated comfortably on a couch while a piece of paper lays in her lap. The singer-actress looks flawless in the shots. Jo Hyun Ah shared the pictures with the caption reading, "Working, My Suz, so pretty." Check out the photos below:

Just last week, Suzy shared photos on her Instagram to reveal that Jo Hyun Ah sent a sweet gift to the sets of the former's show Start-Up. Jo Hyun Ah sent a truck on the sets and an excited Suzy shared the photos on her Instagram. ICYMI, check it out below:

Do you want a Suzy x Jo Hyun Ah song? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Instagram

