Suzy finishes filming upcoming drama Doona; Cast posts glimpses on Instagram, show to release in late 2023

Speculations surrounding the show surfaced online in July 2022. February 23, 2023 was finally the day when Suzy posted pictures on her SNS declaring that the cast had finished filming for the show. Both the stars of the show Suzy and Yang Se Jong will grace the silver screen after a fairly long time. Suzy was last seen in Start-Up in 2020 and Doona will be her first TV series ever since. Following his military discharge, Yang Se Jong will make a comeback with Doona.

Doona or Lee Du Na is an upcoming romance drama starring South Korean actor and singer Bae Suzy along with Yang Se Jong and Lee Yu Bi. The show will repeatedly premiere in late 2023. The show follows a retired K-pop idol as she navigates her way through a life away from all the glitz and glam of her life as a celebrity.

About Doona/Lee Du Na

Doona or Lee Du Na is an upcoming South Korean TV series where singer and actor Suzy and Yang Se Jong will be seen as main leads. The show is a romance drama between Lee Du Na (Bae Suzy), a former K-pop idol, and Lee Won Jun (Yang Se Jong), a university student. Lee Du Na has recently stepped out of a life of stardom and Lee Won Joo is a sincere college student. Their lives are intertwined by an unlikely coincidence when the two become housemates. The show has an interesting premise and it being Suzy’s first show since Start-Up, has already amassed a fair share of attention.

About the Cast

Bae Suzy

Suzy is one of the most popular South Korean celebrities. Her projects have been looked forward to throughout her career. Following the release of her last drama, Start-Up, she also made her musical comeback with her single ‘Satellite’ in February 2022. This comeback became her first music project in four years.

Yang Se Jong

Yang Se Jong will be playing the lead opposite Bae Suzy in the upcoming drama Doona. The show will mark his acting comeback following his discharge from his military duties. He has previously been a part of shows like Dr. Romantic, Temperature of Love, and many more.