Suzy, Jung Eun Chae & more CONFIRMED to star in Coupang Play’s new series 'Anna'

On October 20, Coupang Play confirmed that Suzy, Jung Eun Chae, Kim Jun Han, and Park Ye Young will star in ‘Anna', which began filming on October 15. Directed by Lee Joo Young, it is an eight-episode drama about a woman who starts off by telling a small lie and ends up living someone else’s life. 'Anna' will premiere sometime in 2022.

Suzy was previously reported to be in talks for 'Anna,' which was then known as 'The Second Anna.' Suzy has been cast as Yoo Mi, the woman who tells a small lie and ends up living someone else’s life. Jung Eun Chae has been cast as Hyun Joo, a woman who lives her life on her own terms, holding herself above everyone, treating them with neither kindness nor malice. She has a subtly tense relationship with Yoo Mi. Kim Jun Han has been cast as Yoo Mi’s husband, Ji Hoon, who is ambitious and future-oriented. Finally, Park Ye Young has been cast as Ji Won, a dependable senior who is the only person whom Yoo Mi trusts.

Suzy shared that when she read the script she was swept by the story of‘Anna.’ She admitted that she was nervous in a good way while preparing for the project, and couldn’t wait for the day that filming would begin. Jung Eun Chae stated that the powerful script captivated her and she is excited to collaborate with such talented actors and crew members. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ star Jung Eun Chae to join Bae Suzy in Coupang Play’s upcoming drama

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.