Suzy, Lee Jin Wook, Yoo Ji Tae and more explore heartbreak at script reading of 7 a.m. Breakfast Meeting for the Heartbroken

7 a.m. Breakfast Meeting for the Heartbroken is an upcoming South Korean movie with a star-studded cast including Suzy, Yoo Ji Tae and more. The production team has released images of the actors from the official script reading where the immerse into their characters and explore stories.

On January 13, 2024, the production team of 7 a.m. Breakfast Meeting for the Heartbroken has dropped pictures of the cast at the script reading. The actors gathered around reancting scenes involving their characters. They could be seen immersed into their roles to portray specific parts of the story.

Adapted from Baek Young Ok's 2012 novel, 7 a.m. Breakfast Meeting for the Heartbroken tells the story of Sa Gang and Ji Hoon, who meet at a breakfast gathering for those navigating heartbreak. During this meeting, they exchange their experiences of heartbreak and open up about their experiences, offering a poignant exploration of how people cope with breakups and the lingering pain of lost love.

Suzy as Sa Gang and Yoo Ji Tae as Ji Hoon take on the roles of a flight attendant and a pilot, delivering emotionally compelling and nuanced performances as they depict a heartrending love story shaped by loss and heartbreak.

Lee Jin Uk plays a professional consultant instructor, while Geum Sae Rok portrays his long-time girlfriend, a devoted teacher. Together, they delve into the challenges of long-term relationships and the sorrow of separation. This film notably reunites Suzy and Lee Jin Uk, who previously shared the screen in the Netflix series Doona!, portraying a fleeting yet unforgettable connection between a star and a producer.

Enhancing the narrative further, a talented ensemble cast featuring Mi Ram, Jun Hye Jin, Bae Jong Ok, Lee Sung Wook, and others brings to life a rich tapestry of stories centered on love, heartbreak, and the complexities of life.

