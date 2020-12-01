Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Seon Ho or Kang Ha Na: Which Start-Up character has won your heart? VOTE & COMMENT

As we inch closer to the finale weekend of popular tvN drama Start-Up, we're curious to know who your favourite character from the series is; Suzy, Nam Joo-hyuk, Kim Seon-ho or Kang Ha-na.

Fans of ongoing tvN drama Start-Up are both excited and sad as this weekend marks the series finale with only two episodes remaining. *SPOILERS ALERT* With Samsan Tech officially reunited as colleagues in Cheongmyeong Company, all eyes are now on the love triangle between Seo Dal-mi (Suzy), Nam Do-san (Nam Joo-hyuk) and Han Ji-pyeong (Kim Seon-ho). However, it's almost certain that it's a Dal-mi x Do-san endgame.

While we count down the days until finale weekend, we're curious to know if you have a particular bias towards any one Start-Up character. On one hand, we have Dal-mi as the main protagonist, who has been through hell and back but never gives up. We all could learn from her utmost confidence in herself to jump into any trials and tribulations while making sure to get up even when she fails. Moreover, it's her soft-hearted nature that truly reels you in with Suzy adding a breath of fresh air with her earnest performance.

On the other hand, we have Do-san, who may seem a bit aloof in characteristics but is actually a total softie, who also happens to be a genius engineer. Moreover, through his relationship with Dal-mi, we see a constant confident change in his personality, which was also evident during the recent time jump. Given the fact that Joo-hyuk brings his A-game in acing Do-san is an added touch.

For many, the second lead syndrome hit them hard with Ji-pyeong as viewers felt he should have been the main lead, owing to his backstory of the letters. Moreover, an adult Ji-pyeong's actions towards Dal-mi along with his heartwarming equation with halmeoni (Kim Hae-sok) made him a fan-favourite. It was also Seon-ho bringing forward Ji-pyeong's personality traits in spades which was cherry on top of the cake.

Finally, we have In-jae, who may not have much screen presence as compared to the other characters but is still very much adored by viewers for her backstory and strong ideals when it comes to being a businesswoman. Even if In-jae is at loggerheads with her sister Dal-mi, she's also been her silent supporter, which is clearly witnessed in the past few episodes as the two sisters worked together. Han-na's take on In-jae as a fierce workhorse kicking patriarchy in the butt is what makes this character even more special.

This begs the question: Which Start-Up character won your heart? Vote in the poll below and comment your picks (It could also be Halmeoni or the Samsan Tech members!) to Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

