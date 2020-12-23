Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Seon Ho or Kang Han Na: Which Start Up character are you? Take the quiz to find out

While Start-Up turned out to be one of the most popular dramas of 2020, we want to know which character you are from the tvN series. Take the fun quiz below to find out.

With an incredible cast and youthful storyline, Start-Up managed to become a fan-favourite drama pretty quickly. Starring Suzy as Seo Dal-mi, Nam Joo-hyuk as Nam Do-san, Kim Seon-ho as Han Ji-pyeong and Kang Han-na as Won In-jae, the tvN drama told us the story of aspirant entrepreneurs who dreamed big and strived hard, fighting for their dreams.

We're curious to know which Start-Up character you are most like. Take the fun quiz below to find out:

*SPOILERS ALERT* What we especially loved about Start-Up is the parallel storytelling, most importantly, the letters and its symbolism. Besides the 'start-up' angle, there was also the now-famous love triangle between Dal-mi, Do-san and Ji-pyeong that had fans divided. On one hand, Ji-pyeong gave us major 'second lead syndrome' vibes because of his and Dal-mi's history with the letters while on the other hand, Do-san was a strong support system for Dal-mi, who was there whenever she needed someone the most.

As for In-jae, fans absolutely loved her confident approach but even felt bad for how she was left all alone before finally reuniting with her long-lost family. Same goes for Ji-pyeong! While he sacrificed his own feelings so that Dal-mi and Do-san could get their happy ending, the 'good boy' was left all alone before halmeoni (Kim Hae Sook) reminded him that she will always be there for him through the sad and happy days. That's why for us, Ji-pyeong and halmeoni's relationship was the heart of the drama.

ALSO READ: Nam Joo Hyuk's Nam Do San or Kim Seon Ho's Han Ji Pyeong: Which Start Up cutie is your ideal boyfriend? QUIZ

Don't forget to let Pinkvilla know which Start-Up character you are in the comments section below.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×