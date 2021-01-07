Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Seon Ho or Kang Han Na: Which Start Up character would be your best friend? TAKE QUIZ

Start-Up, starring Suzy, Nam Joo-hyuk, Kim Seon-ho and Kang Han-na, managed to win many fans' hearts from across the world thanks to the cast's incredible performances. We want to know which Start-Up character would be your best friend. Take the fun personality test below to find out.

Amongst the most popular dramas of 2020 which had everyone talking had to be tvN's Start-Up, thanks to its fresh storytelling and especially some fabulous performances by the ensemble. Start-Up starred Suzy as the ambitious Seo Dal-mi, Nam Joo-hyuk as the goofy geek Nam Do-san, Kim Seon-ho as the confident Han Ji-pyeong and Kang Han-na as the independent Won In-jae.

We're curious to know which Start-Up character would be your best friend. Take the fun personality test below to find out:

When it comes to the fan-favourite characters of Start-Up, Seo Dal-mi leads the pack as you can't help but admire her constant determination to get back up and succeed even if the world tries to bring her down. On the other hand, Nam Do-san is truly a genius, whom you can learn a ton of things from and loyalty is something he takes very seriously when it comes to his friendships.

Han Ji-pyeong may seem a bit cold in his demeanour but that's usually only during work time. When prodded, Mr. Ji-pyeong surely knows how to have fun. Then, we have Won In-jae, who again like Ji-pyeong may seem tough on the outside, but will actually be your biggest cheerleader pushing you to the best of your abilities. We see that particularly in her interactions with her sister Dal-mi.

Don't forget to let Pinkvilla know which beloved Start-Up character would be your best friend while also leaving some lovely messages for your personal favourite character in the comments section below.

