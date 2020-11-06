Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Seon Ho or Kang Han Na; Who's the most followed Start Up actor?

Start-Up is set to premiere its 7th episode over the weekend. Ahead of its premiere, we stalked Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Seon Ho and Kang Han Na's Instagram accounts to tell you who's the most followed of them all.

Start-Up has held our attention since the premiere episode. The tvN drama sees Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Seon Ho and Kang Han Na in the lead. Over the past three weekends, we've seen the entangled relationship of Seo Dal Mi (Suzy), Nam Do San (Nam Joo Hyuk) and Han Ji Pyeong (Kim Seon Ho) while Dal Mi fights it out with her sister Won In Jae (Kang Han Na). While we are eagerly waiting for the seventh and eighth episode set to premiere this weekend, we have been stalking the quadrant on Instagram through the week.

During our stalking, we realised that Suzy is among the most followed star of the show's cast. The actress, who is also popular for her singing career, is also the second most followed K-drama actress on the platform. Suzy has been sharing a number of behind-the-scenes photos from each episode.

Meanwhile, her on-screen love interest Nam Joo Hyuk follows as the second most followed actor from the series on the platform. Like Suzy, he has been sharing photos from the series as well but not to a large extend. The actor's Instagram account has also been flooded with photos from his shoots for magazines and brands.

Third on the list is Kim Seon Ho, the ultimate second lead of the series. Off late, he has been sharing photos of the love he's been receiving from former co-stars and fans on the sets of the drama. Apart from that, his SNS account features a number of photos from his travels and more.

Kang Han Na rounds off the cast. The actress has been keeping her fans updated about her drama but before the show began, her account featured a selca with Park Bo Gum, her trip to Paris and more!

