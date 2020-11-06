  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Seon Ho or Kang Han Na; Who's the most followed Start Up actor?

Start-Up is set to premiere its 7th episode over the weekend. Ahead of its premiere, we stalked Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Seon Ho and Kang Han Na's Instagram accounts to tell you who's the most followed of them all.
41362 reads Mumbai Updated: November 6, 2020 02:03 pm
Who's the most followed Start Up actor?Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Seon Ho or Kang Han Na; Who's the most followed Start Up actor?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Start-Up has held our attention since the premiere episode. The tvN drama sees Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Seon Ho and Kang Han Na in the lead. Over the past three weekends, we've seen the entangled relationship of Seo Dal Mi (Suzy), Nam Do San (Nam Joo Hyuk) and Han Ji Pyeong (Kim Seon Ho) while Dal Mi fights it out with her sister Won In Jae (Kang Han Na). While we are eagerly waiting for the seventh and eighth episode set to premiere this weekend, we have been stalking the quadrant on Instagram through the week. 

During our stalking, we realised that Suzy is among the most followed star of the show's cast. The actress, who is also popular for her singing career, is also the second most followed K-drama actress on the platform. Suzy has been sharing a number of behind-the-scenes photos from each episode. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 숮이  (@skuukzky) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 숮이(@skuukzky) on

Meanwhile, her on-screen love interest Nam Joo Hyuk follows as the second most followed actor from the series on the platform. Like Suzy, he has been sharing photos from the series as well but not to a large extend. The actor's Instagram account has also been flooded with photos from his shoots for magazines and brands. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 남주혁 (@skawngur) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 남주혁 (@skawngur) on

Third on the list is Kim Seon Ho, the ultimate second lead of the series. Off late, he has been sharing photos of the love he's been receiving from former co-stars and fans on the sets of the drama. Apart from that, his SNS account features a number of photos from his travels and more. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 김선호 (@seonho__kim) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 김선호 (@seonho__kim) on

Kang Han Na rounds off the cast. The actress has been keeping her fans updated about her drama but before the show began, her account featured a selca with Park Bo Gum, her trip to Paris and more!

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

나를 위한 시간

A post shared by (@k_hanna_) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 강한나 (@k_hanna_) on

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: From Hotel Del Luna star IU to The Heirs' alum Park Shin Hye, 5 most followed K drama actresses on Instagram

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

You may like these
Start Up Ep 5: Suzy, Stephanie Lee remind of Goblin's Gong Yoo, Lee Dong Wook; Kim Sun Ho REVEALS his secret?
Start Up Ep 5: Fans heartbroken for Kim Sun Ho after Suzy hugs Nam Joo Hyuk; Drama ratings reach all time high
Start Up Ep 3 sees peak rating as Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Sun Ho cause a laugh riot; Suzy's happy dance wins us over
Start Up star Suzy pumps life into our mundane Monday with the help of Kim Hae Sook; See Photos
Start Up Ep 1: Nam Da Reum sweeps fans off their feet in an emotional debut episode; Suzy wins hearts
When Start Up star Suzy told celebrity crush Ian Somerhalder her puppy was named after his TVD character Damon
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement