Suzy’s ‘Anna’ to be released as a director’s cut following editing & crediting controversy

Coupang Play drama ‘Anna’ premiered on June 24 earlier this year. Lead actor Suzy who took up the titular role, received massive praise from the audiences for her acting, which has previously come under scrutiny and criticism of the viewers. Following its release, the drama ran its course for 6 episodes and concluded on July 8 by releasing two episodes per week.

However, a controversy arose when director Lee Joo Young accused the production house of unilaterally editing the show without her consent and went on to file a lawsuit for the same. She mentioned that the show was supposed to be for 8 episodes, however the final version that aired was only 6. She reportedly had asked for the removal of her name from the credits as the director and screenplay writer, but was ignored.

Coupon Play responded saying that the editing from the director was different than what was agreed on and their requests for edits were refused. This resulted in them working with the opinion of the producer and the fine lines of their contract. The matter further became bigger when the director as well the editor said that they had not received any such requests.

Following this, Coupang Play decided to release an extended cut which was further revealed to be a ‘director’s cut’. The same has been released as of August 12, however there has been no update from the director about her opinion on the same.

