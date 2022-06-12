Suzy’s two lives are starkly different in new posters for ‘Anna’

Ahead of the drama’s premiere on June 24, Coupang Play has released a new set of posters for ‘Anna’! Starring Suzy in the lead role, the psychological thriller series had previously confirmed its premiere date by dropping a teaser poster with the text, “A name I want to have, a life I want to steal.” Suzy will be portraying the character Yoo Mi, a woman who loses her true identity and ends up living someone else’s life, in the wake of telling a small lie.

Keeping with the same cryptic tone as the previously released teaser poster, two new posters have been released for the upcoming drama. In the first poster, Yoo Mi, dressed in a drab grey uniform, slips on a brilliantly red-coloured high heel which sticks out in contrast. However, her determined gaze, along with the text “I do everything that I set my mind to,” speaks volumes.

In the second poster, Suzy appears as Anna, dressed to the nines in a glittering golden dress, in a pose that mirrors Yoo Mi’s. Further, Anna’s indecipherable expression is starkly different from Yoo Mi’s intense one.

Coupang Play released these posters along with a caption that includes, “Suzy’s extremely different moment! Along with the meaningful line, “I do everything that I set my mind to,” ‘Yoo Mi & Anna’s poster’ with their contrasting, reversed charms are revealed!”

Check out the posters, below:

Consisting of eight episodes, the web series will premiere on June 24. Following this, new episodes of ‘Anna’ will drop every Friday on Coupang Play at 8 pm KST (5:30 pm IST).

