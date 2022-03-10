Suzy’s upcoming role after ‘Start-Up’ to be in ‘Crash Landing on You’ PD’s next?

It seems like the next Suzy drama is in the works already! According to media reports on March 10, the singer and actor has been approached for a role in the upcoming webtoon based drama ‘The Girl Downstairs’. The drama has been revealed to have been picked up by Netflix with Suzy taking up the lead role of Lee Doona.

Based on Min Song Ah’s ‘Lee Doona’, the piece that was released on Naver Webtoon in 2019, the story continues to receive love from fans. The plot revolves around Lee Doona and Lee Wonjun who end up living in the same share-house. Lee Doona suddenly decides to take retirement and shares the place with Lee Wonjun, who is a first year college student.

The main character is someone who, despite being the lead vocalist of girl group Dream Sweet, decides to quit and returns to the Department of Theatre and Film at Minsong University. Lee Doona takes unpredictable steps by choosing to live in a shared house in a university district.

The production for the show is expected to begin as soon as the main cast is finalised. Meanwhile, Suzy was last seen on ‘Start-Up’ opposite Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Seon Ho. Her upcoming project has been confirmed as ‘Anna’.

‘The Girl Downstairs’ will be helmed by Lee Jung Hyo who is the PD of ‘Crash Landing on You’, ‘Romance Is a Bonus Book’ and more.

