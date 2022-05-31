Suzy starrer ‘Anna’ drops teaser poster; Premiere confirmed for THIS date

Coupang Play’s upcoming series ‘Anna’ is confirmed to be premiering in June! Starring Suzy in the lead role, the psychological thriller series will air its first episode on June 24 at 8 pm KST (5:30 pm IST). Coupang Play announced the news by way of dropping the teaser poster for ‘Anna’. Starring Suzy, the poster includes the text, “A name I want to have, a life I want to steal.”

Check out the teaser poster for Coupang Play’s upcoming series ‘Anna’, below:

Suzy will be taking on the lead role of Yoo Mi, a woman who tells a small lie, but loses her true identity and ends up living someone else’s life. Kim Jun Han will be playing Yoo Mi’s husband, Ji Hoon, who is future-oriented and ambitious. Meanwhile, Jung Eun Chae will be taking on the role of Hyun Joo, a woman who lives life on her own terms. The character is expected to clash with Suzy’s character Yoo Mi, as they both share a subtly tense relationship. Finally, Park Ye Young will be playing the role of Ji Won, who is Yoo Mi’s only friend, and her dependable senior.

Suzy had previously shared that upon reading the script, she was nervous in a good way for the project, and was swept by the story of ‘Anna’. Meanwhile, Jung Eun Chae had stated that she had been captivated by the powerful script, and that she was excited to collaborate with such talented actors and crew members.

Directed by Lee Joo Young of ‘Single Rider’ fame, the eight-episode web series began filming on October 15, 2021. Following the premiere on June 24, new episodes will drop every Friday on Coupang Play at 8 pm KST (5:30 pm IST). Stay tuned for more updates!