Suzy starrer ‘Anna’ to get extended version; Coupang Play confirms

The hit series ‘Anna’ will be receiving an extended version! On July 8, a South Korean media outlet reported that Coupang Play will be releasing an extended version of ‘Anna’ in August. Following this, this was confirmed on the same day, with Coupang Play sharing with the outlet, “An extended version of ‘Anna’ will be released in August. It will be unveiled in detail with the rich stories of the characters Yoo Mi, Hyun Joo, Ji Hoon, and Ji Won. It will be a great gift to the many fans who love ‘Anna.'”

‘Anna’ was originally written as an eight-episode series, and then changed to a six-episode series in post-production, in order to allow audiences to immerse fully into the story. However, following the immense love and attention that the series is receiving from viewers, Coupang Play has come to the decision of releasing an expanded version of the series, providing a chance to enjoy more stories surrounding the characters.

The show stars Suzy in the lead role of Yoo Mi, a woman who tells a small lie, but loses her true identity and ends up living someone else’s life, as Anna. She is joined by Kim Jun Han who plays Yoo Mi/Anna’s husband, Ji Hoon, a future-oriented and ambitious man. Jung Eun Chae takes on the role of Hyun Joo, a woman who lives life on her own terms, and clashes with Yoo Mi. Further, Park Ye Young plays Ji Won, who is Yoo Mi’s dependable senior and only friend.

Directed by Lee Joo Young of ‘Single Rider’ fame, the series began filming in October 2021, and premiered on June 24. New episodes air on Fridays on Coupang Play at 8 pm KST (4:30 pm IST). Stay tuned for more details.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS announces global concert in October for the 2030 Busan World Expo