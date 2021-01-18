Suzy: A Tempo: Before 10th anniversary concert, Start Up star delights with Yes No Maybe dance practice video

Ahead of her upcoming 10th anniversary online concert for fans, Suzy: A Tempo, Start-Up star Suzy star treated us all with a gorgeous Yes No Maybe dance practice video.

While Suzy continues to enthral us with her heartwarming performances in dramas and movies, fans have been missing the singer side of the 26-year-old Hallyu star. Hence, we're all excited for Suzy: A Tempo, an online fan concert celebrating the Miss A member's 10th anniversary. We'll get to witness Suzy relive her successful decade long journey with some unforgettable performances.

Ahead of the upcoming concert, Suzy decided to give fans a mighty tease by unveiling the scintillating dance practice video of her 2017 hit tune Yes No Maybe. Fans will remember Suzy's grungy side come to light with the hypnotic music video of Yes No Maybe, which happened to be the title track of her successful debut solo album Yes? No?. In the pink-tinted dance practice video, we see Suzy keeping it easy breezy in a white crop top with loose-fitted grey track pants and white sneakers while her luscious locks were left open and crimp styled.

Adhering to the safety protocols, the background dancers adorned face masks as Suzy's smooth moves and transitions stole the show. It's the subtlety with which Suzy aces the complex dance moves which makes her an instant knockout performer as she makes it look much easier than it actually is.

Check out Suzy's Yes No Maybe dance practice video below:

We're definitely left besotted by Suzy's charismatic performance!

Taking to the YouTube comments section, FreeWillForEveryone wrote, "Suzy is a true shining star. She's great at singing, acting, she's so gorgeous, incredible smile. She has everything that I love from a performer and idol like her!!!" On the other hand, n9 commented, "Rather than her dancing, I always feel like her singing skill is very criminally underrated. I think her voice is actually pretty unique and quite strong. She deserved more to be known for her singing skill instead of only pretty face."

Kpidols wrote, "a singer, an actress and a great dancer, there is nothing that Suzy can’t do. And of course she is even more beautiful person," while regina phalange commented, "that's really an underrated song and dance.. ı mean LOOK AT THIS... ı was wondering why Koreans love Suzy that much while ı wasn't know her. but ı started to get to know her ı was like: Koreans don't overdo her. she is not just a pretty face (certainly she is no1 beauty in Korea) but her personality and ability make her the biggest thing in Korea. when she was just 17 18 years old, she was one of the best gainer. because she is really hardworking. ı am really proud of her. AND PLEASE COMEBACK SOON AND SHOW THEM WHO IS THE OWNER OF THAT ERA."

Are you excited to watch Suzy: A Tempo? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Suzy: A Tempo will take place on January 23.

