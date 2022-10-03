Suzy to make singing comeback with ‘Cape’ following success of ‘Satellite’; Works on composition
Actress Bae Suzy is keeping her solo activities as a singer alive.
Bae Suzy, the former Miss A member went solo in January 2017 and since then she has kept the singing fire inside her alive with a tenacity for releasing some soul-churning music. She regularly makes her comebacks between being the world class superstar, a Hallyu icon, fashion diva and a thriving actor.
On October 3, it was announced that Suzy will be releasing her next single called ‘Cape’ later this week. The digital single follows the fame of her other release ‘Satellite’ which was released earlier this year in February. Her second release in the year, with a seven month break, has been met with warm welcome from the fans. It was revealed that Suzy has worked not only on the singing for the song but also its composition, ensuring to keep expanding the spectrum of her talents. Singer-songwriter Kang Min Hyuk, who she entrusted with ‘Satellite’ will once again join her for the release of ‘Cape’.
The album cover art released on the same day shows Bae Suzy in all her beautiful glory as she stares at the side with wide eyes. The drawing of headphones on her head with it leading to ‘Cape’ itself is minimalistic. The background setting is that of a quiet location where she can be seen dressed in comfort, her silky hair covering her face. The song has been defined as a dreamy tune with a folk sound and lyrical melody. Check out the cover art below.
A complete change from her past releases, ‘Cape’ will drop on October 6 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).
