Suzy to participate in theme song Full Speed for HYBE's upcoming girl group survival show R U NEXT?

On June 9, JTBC and BELIFT Lab made the announcement that Suzy will sing the theme song, Full Speed, for the survival show R U Next?. Full Speed is a song that suggests who R U Next? is and the way the participants ought to proceed. With the declaration of the introduction of HYBE's next young lady bunch, the message contained in the signature track and the general environment of the melody are supposed to animate the interest of worldwide fans.

R U NEXT?:

R U Next? is a program that selects the final members of HYBE and CJ ENM JV label BELIFT Lab's next-generation global girl group. In order to demonstrate their star quality and potential for becoming a global K-pop star, participants complete a total of seven round missions. The very first episode of R U Next? will be at the same time broadcast on JTBC on June 30th, and will likewise be communicated internationally through the HYBE Labels YouTube channel. Full Speed sung by Suzy will be delivered to different music destinations at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) on June 12th. R U Next? on JTBC delivered a secret banner and teaser video. The slogan and images of the members were included in the content that was made public in the wake of the formation of HYBE's next girl group, which piqued viewers' interest. The contestants' backs can be seen running in the same direction in the teaser poster. They all have uniforms that look and feel good, and their charm is healthy and lively.

About Bae Suzy:

Bae Suzy is a model, singer, and actress. She was a member of JYP Entertainment's girl group Miss A. She made her acting debut in Dream High and has since appeared in Gu Family Book, Uncontrollably Fond, While You Were Sleeping, Vagabond, Start-Up, and Anna. She made her film debut in Design 101. In South Korea, she has been dubbed 'The Nation's First Love' ever since her successful film debut.

