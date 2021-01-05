Suzy treats fans with her first set of gorgeous selfies in 2021; Start Up star's luscious locks steal the show

Suzy is slaying it in 2021 with her natural beauty as the Start-Up star treated her 15 million followers on Instagram with some stunning selfies while accentuating her luscious locks.

As the ambitious, confident and hardworking Seo Dal-mi in the popular tvN drama Start-Up, Suzy's attire also screamed of a young entrepreneur fighting for her dreams. Moreover, due to the constant work-life, most of Dal-mi's hairstyle choices was tying a messy ponytail which kept away Suzy's luscious locks at bay. Since Start-Up has ended, Suzy is treating her 15 million followers on Instagram by flaunting her long locks and leaving us in awe.

In her first set of stunning selfies in 2021, Suzy is taking us up, close and personal with her candid car selcas. Beating the winter cold in a black turtleneck sweater, the 26-year-old actress left her brown hair open, thus letting it steal the spotlight. Complimenting her light brown eyes, we really want to know what Suzy's haircare secrets are asap! The minimal makeup with light pink lipstick and a gummy smile in tow, it's really hard not to fall for the Miss A member's mesmerising beauty.

Check out Suzy's gorgeous selfies below:

Suzy's caption reads as, "Selfie after a long time."

Breathtaking would truly be an understatement for Suzy!

ALSO READ: Start Up: Suzy is both happy & sad for the finale; Kim Seon Ho wishes fans will keep the show in their memory

Meanwhile, on December 23, Suzy was originally going to have an online fan concert for her 10th anniversary celebrations titled A Tempo. However, due to the COVID-19 situation in South Korea, the online concert had to be delayed keeping in mind the safety of the staff, crew and Suzy herself. A Tempo, which will see Suzy perform for her diehard fans online, is now scheduled to take place on January 23. It will indeed be interesting to see what Suzy has in store for her decade milestone celebration.

Credits :Suzy Instagram

