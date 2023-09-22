SVT Right Here: SEVENTEEN plans global festival in New York, Paris, and more cities celebrating upcoming album

SEVENTEEN is gearing up for something grand with their upcoming October comeback. CARATs are buckled up for this exciting global festival called SVT Right Here! The K-pop boy group shared the plans of their promotional content in their own way, releasing in different cities worldwide. on September 23. Read on to learn more about SEVENTEEN's SVT Right Here!

SVT Right Here!

On September 22, the agency of the Super singers took to social media to share the teaser of something big for their upcoming album promotions. They released a teaser named SVT Right Here! Right Here! (Also called SEVENTEEN RIGHT HERE @EVERYWHERE) which hinted towards content with the dates September 29, 2023, and timings counting down from 14:14 (2:14 PM). The teaser was also released at the same time: 2:14 p.m. on September 22. What caught everyone's attention was the 5 cities that were mentioned in the video which were Seoul, Tokyo, Paris, New York, and Beijing.

Raising anticipation among CARATs (SEVENTEEN's fandom), especially the international ones, SEVENTEEN has shared their plans on releasing SVT Right Here! for two days from September 23 and 24 at 2:14 PM. Fans are expressing their excitement as they wonder what kind of content the FML singers will bring this time. It gets bigger every time as SEVENTEEN plans to do something in their very own unique way.

About SEVENTEEN's upcoming album

SEVENTEEN's upcoming comeback album called SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN will be officially released on October 23 at 6 P.M. (KST) and 5 A.M. (ET). Previously, the pre-order of the same began on September 20 (KST). The concept of the album appears to be a huge music festival illustrated on each of the album covers. The AM 5:26 Ver gave a hue of Rose Quartz and Serenity in the sky along with a stage, the PM 2:14 Ver appeared bright with colorful balloons floating around and the PM 10:23 Ver had fireworks all over the night sky. With much other content scheduled for the next month, the boy group is all set to show the best things to their fans and listeners.

