Swara Bhasker on playing comedian in Bhaag Beanie Bhaag: We laugh easily at men's jokes than that of women

Apart from being an actress, Swara Bhasker is also an activist but she maintains that when she's acting, that's her only focus. Read on to know more.

Despite the nation-wide lockdown and shoots coming to a grinding halt, Swara Bhasker made her presence felt on the OTT platform with shows like Rasbhari and Flesh. Now, the actress is gearing up for the release of Bhaag Beanie Bhaag on Netflix. A cut away from her usual characters, Swara plays a stand up comedian alongside a talented cast. Speaking about how she prepped for the role, Swara told Mid-Day that she performed comedy sets on stage to get into character.

She said, "I did open mics, wrote a set and performed it. I was terrified at the start. Stand up comedy is a craft on its own. One has to learn it and I did my best. It was liberating to do some comedy on stage and on screen. Varun (Thakur) was on shoot with me. Sumukhi Suresh and Sumaira Shaikh were guiding forces. I spoke to Kaneez Surka, Kumar Varun, Biswa Kalyan Rath as well. Anubhav Bassi was my tutor."

However, the actress feels like it is not easy for female comics to make it on their own. She said, "Female comics don't need an actor to speak up for them; they can well do it on their own. But, as a society, I feel we laugh more easily at men's jokes than that of women. That said, with more women comics out there, we are headed towards better times."

Apart from being an actress, Swara is also an activist but she maintains that when she's acting, that's her only focus. "I don't want my work to push my own agendas. At work, I am an actor who is servicing the vision of a director. On Twitter, I am an actor with a voice that reaches millions. I am a loudspeaker to put forth voices that are lost in the fringes. I pay taxes and have a stake in the world. I wish we weren't in a world where it is unusual for an actor to speak up," Swara remarked.

The series stars comedian Varun Thakur and US-based actor Ravi Patel as well. Bhaag Beanie Bhaag premieres on Netflix on 4 December.

