Swara Bhasker starrer Rasbhari creator hits back at Prasoon Joshi, says he is 'shocked' with his reaction

Rasbhari which revolves around Swara Bhasker playing a school teacher along with Ayushmaan Saxena in the lead has faced massive backlash on social media.
Swara Bhasker's latest outing on the small screen landed her in troubled waters over the weekend as Amazon Prime series Rasbhari garnered backlash on social media. The show which revolves around Swara Bhasker playing a school teacher along with Ayushmaan Saxena in the lead has been called out for the teacher's supposed “sex-obsessed” alter-ego. Censor board chief Prasoon Joshi, too, had taken to Twitter to slam the show's makers calling it 'irresponsible'. 

The show's creator Tanveer Bookwala has now hit back at Joshi's remarks and said that he is rather 'shocked' with his reaction. Prasoon had called out a certain scene from the film which shows a young girl dancing in front of men. Bookwala said, "Prasoon Joshi is an intelligent man. I am shocked that he is seeing the scene [in such a light]. Don't all Indian parents ask their kids to showcase their dance and singing skills when guests are at home? Only a sick mind can think of anything sexual in it. I would want to ask him what was so sexual in the scene." 

Over the weekend, Swara Bhasker, too, had responded to Joshi's tweet saying that he may have misunderstood the sequence. Bookwala added that the point of the series was to show the 'hypocrisy' in our culture. "The idea behind the series was to show the hypocrisy of our culture and the problems women face. It is about giving respect and dignity to women. They are seeing the series in a different light, entirely opposite of what was intended," Bookwala told Mid-Day. 

What are your thoughts on Rasbhari? Let us know in the comments below. 

Credits :Mid-Day

