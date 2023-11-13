Sweet Home 2 character posters OUT: Song Kang, Go Min Si and others fight to survive; Park Gyu Young missing

Sweet Home 2, starring Song Kang, Park Gyu Young, Go Min Si and more confirmed its release for December 1. On November 2 the release date was announced along with the poster for the hit series. After the success of the first season, the show has been renewed for two more with the second season premiering soon.

Sweet Home 2 character poster breakdown

On November 13, Sweet Home 2's character posters were unveiled which featured characters from the first season and new characters who would be joining in. Song Kang's video poster featured him slowly opening his eyes while he was surrounded by thorns. Go Min Si appears fierce and ready to fight the demons as she holds a torch in her hands to navigate.

Other characters also look fully prepped up to take on the monsters in a world where survival is a battle. The teasers released prior featured Park Gyu Young who plays the role of Yoon Ji Su. Surprisingly, her poster is missing from the individual character poster released. Many fans commented on her lack of appearance. This also raises excitement as to what will be her role in the upcoming season. Her drama A Good Day to Be a Dog is currently airing on MBC.

More about Sweet Home

Song Kang, Park Gyu Young, Lee Si Young, Lee Jin Wook and Go Min Si will be a part of this project, as confirmed by Netflix. Sweet Home 2 will be released on December 1.

The apocalyptic drama is based on the popular webtoon of the same name and was created by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young Chan. This season has been directed by Lee Eung Bok who worked on season 1 too and joining in for part 2 is director Park So Hyun.

The trailers for the latest season have revealed that survivors will be residing together in a baseball stadium under close observation, as anyone could potentially be a monster in disguise. It's a fight for survival, with monsters lurking outside the stadium walls.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat