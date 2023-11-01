Sweet Home 2 confirms premiere date in new poster; Song Kang's first look for sequel OUT

After making waves as the first K-creature series, Sweet Home, featuring Song Kang, Go Min Si, Lee Jin Wook, and others, is all set to make a comeback with its second season in December. In a world where human desires transform into monsters, Sweet Home Season 2 continues the journey of the Green Home survivors and Hyun Su, each battling for survival in new locations. Additionally, new entities and mysterious phenomena make their appearance, adding further intrigue to the series. The series has released a new trailer, poster and announcement for premiere.

Sweet Home Season 2 trailer

The Sweet Home Season 2 trailer starts out with the glimpse of the arena as seen as in the new poster as well. Song Kang, who plays Cha Hyun Soo, is shown covered in blood and confined within a cage. He is subsequently transported to a solitary room where a voice from above echoes saying “We meet at last Cha Hyun Soo”. He then inquires if he is the savior of humanity who can end this all, as a torrent of blood falls upon him.

The trailer then transitions to scenes portraying people in the outside world struggling against monstrous threats, featuring reactions from both Go Min Si and Lee Jin Wook. The video ends with Song Kang who is chained up with the voice in background saying “commencing the first experiment on MH- 5.” The intense and suspenseful visuals in the trailer hint at the high-stakes and thrilling narrative to come in the new season. This trailer also announces the premiere date, which is on December 1.

New poster of Sweet Home Season 2

The date announcement poster showcases a rundown baseball stadium, setting the stage for the upcoming season's storyline. The central characters leave behind the Green Home, the location of their previous encounters with monsters, and are driven to the outside world. Survivors have all gathered at the remnants of the stadium, establishing a community, yet they must remain cautious and strong. The progressing plot holds the promise of increased suspense as the characters face fresh threats in diverse settings, where they must battle not only external monsters but also their inner monstrous greeds.

To create this distinctive storyline, which extends beyond the original Webtoon, director Lee Eung Bok collaborated closely with writer Kim Kanbi. They engaged in extensive discussions about the hidden themes present in the original webtoon and the expanded world-building for the upcoming season. Building excitement about the upcoming narratives, director Lee shared exclusively with Netflix that it will be a fully developed apocalyptic drama. While the first season conveyed tension and fear within the closed confines of the Green Home, Season 2 will unfold in an open environment, introducing an entirely new cast of characters and monsters.

